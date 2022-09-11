Real Betis edge out key Villarreal win

Real Betis sealed a late 1-0 win over European rivals Villarreal in thrilling Sunday night action at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The Andalucians inflicted a first league defeat of the season on the Yellow Submarine thanks to Rodri Sanchez’s second half goal.

Both sides looked to stamp their authority on the contest early on with Sergio Canales and Giovani Lo Celso both denied before the break.

However, it was the hosts who eventually seized the impetus in the second period, as Rodri popped up inside the box to fire Los Verdiblancos in front.

That opened the game up at both ends again before full time but a single goal was enough for the home side to clinch an important win.

Both sides are now set for Europa League action in midweek, with Real Betis hosting Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad, and Villarreal travelling to Israel to face Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Images via Getty Images