Predicted XI: Carlo Ancelotti to start Eden Hazard amid rotations for Real Mallorca

Real Madrid are set to face Real Mallorca this lunchtime in their second match of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Without Karim Benzema, Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao through injury, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced into several changes.

Yesterday during his press conference, Ancelotti confirmed that Eden Hazard would be starting in place for Benzema. He also hinted that there might be a starting spot for Dani Ceballos.

Diario AS believe Rodrygo Goes will start the match, as will Eduardo Camavinga in place of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Mundo Deportivo agree that Antonio Rudiger will come in for Militao, while Lucas Vazquez will play at right-back. They have Dani Ceballos starting, but in place of Toni Kroos.

Javier Aguirre is expected to set up his Mallorca in defensive 5-4-1 formation, which Vedat Muriqi as the focal point in attack. New signing Tino Kadewere is injured and Matija Nastasic will begin from the bench too.