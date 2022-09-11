Marcos Alonso tipped for first Barcelona start at Bayern Munich

Marcos Alonso could make his first Barcelona start in the midweek Champions League trip to Bayern Munich.

La Blaugrana head off to Bavaria in their second game in Group C after strolling to a 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in their European opener.

Alonso made his delayed club debut in the weekend 4-0 La Liga win away at Cadiz as a late replacement for Alex Balde in Andalucia.

Balde has edged in front of veteran defender Jordi Alba in the starting XI pecking order this season, with four starts compared to four, at left back.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, Xavi is preparing to rotate again at the Allianz Arena, with Alonso set to be drafted in against the defending Bundesliga champions.

Xavi changed his entire back line in between the wins over Viktoria Plzen and Cadiz with Frenkie de Jong the only outfield player to start in both games.

