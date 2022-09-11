Manchester United hierarchy blocked Frenkie de Jong move

Manchester United reportedly pulled out of a summer move for Frenkie de Jong due to Barcelona’s rising asking price.

Premier League duo United and Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for the Dutch international during a persistent summer tug-of-war for him.

Despite Barcelona’s willingness to sell the 25-year-old, de Jong constantly stated his desire to stay Catalonia, for the 2022/23 campaign.

De Jong’s representatives were rumoured to have informed United of his intention to remain at the Camo Nou but the Premier League giants remained interested in the former Ajax schemer.

However, despite de Jong and Barcelona appearing to hold the cards in the negotiations, reports from the Daily Express claim United pulled the plug, after Barcelona set their valuation at £72m.

Following their frustration in trying to secure a deal for de Jong, United eventually sealed a transfer agreement for Casemiro from Real Madrid, with the Brazilian viewed as a more proven target.