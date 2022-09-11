Lucas Vazquez joins Real Madrid injury list ahead of RB Leipzig clash

Real Madrid will be without Lucas Vazquez for their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig.

Los Blancos welcome the Bundesliga giants to Madrid in their first European home game of the 2022/23 season as Carlo Ancelotti aims to defend his Champions League title next year.

However, despite winning all six of their games so far this season, across domestic and European action, Ancelotti is facing a growing injury list ahead of the visit of Marco Rose’s side.

Karim Benzema and Eder Militao both remain sidelined after the pair missed the 4-1 weekend win over Real Mallorca with Vazquez now ruled out.

The Spanish international was forced off in the final 20 minutes at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with Dani Carvajal replacing him in the closing stages.

Reports from Marca state initial estimates claim he will miss out on the midweek clash, with Carvajal returning to the starting XI, alongside further changes expected in midfield