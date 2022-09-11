Karim Benzema misses Real Madrid clash with Real Mallorca

Real Madrid will be without captain and talisman Karim Benzema for their weekend La Liga clash with Real Mallorca.

The French international was forced off injured in the early stages of Los Blancos 3-0 midweek Champions League win away at Celtic.

Despite initial positivity over his injury status, Carlo Ancelotti has opted not to risk Benzema in this tie, with the 34-year-old allowed to continued his rehabilitation in Valdebebas.

On the back of victory in Glasgow, Benzema is joined by Eder Militao as an injury absentee from the trip to Scotland, with Ancelotti forced to reshuffle.

The Italian coach has already confirmed his plans to start Eden Hazard against Mallorca, following his goal scoring cameo at Celtic Park, with the Belgian slotting into Benzema’s place in attack.

Alongside a rare start for Hazard, Antonio Rudiger will also come into the starting XI, as Ancelotti aims to balance the demands on his squad.