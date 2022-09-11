Joao Felix unaware of Manchester United transfer interest

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has admitted he was not informed about any summer transfer interest from Manchester United.

The Portuguese international was tentatively linked with a possible move away from Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after a mixed 12 months in the Spanish capital.

However, Diego Simeone remains confident of the 22-year-old playing a key role in the months ahead, with the former Benfica forward remaining at the club as the transfer window closed.

Reports linked new United boss Erik ten Hag with a rejected £113m bid for Felix as Brazilian international Antony eventually completed a move to Old Trafford.

Atletico’s stance was to persevere with Felix for the months ahead and Felix hinted any interest would have been dismissed by the club.

“I didn’t hear anything… so that is something for the president to deal with”, as per an exclusive interview with Marca.

Felix has started five of Atletico’s six games so far in 2022/23, spread across domestic and European action, but he is yet to score a goal this season, despite laying on three assists.