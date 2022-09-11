Jan Oblak faces late fitness check ahead of Bayer Leverkusen trip

Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak’s faces a fitness battle ahead of their Champions League trip to Bayer Leverkusen.

Oblak was forced off in the closing stages of Atletico’s 1-1 La Liga draw against Real Sociedad on September 3 with Ivo Grbic filling in for the 4-1 La Liga win over Celta Vigo this weekend.

Previous reports from Diario AS claimed Oblak only suffered bruising, as opposed to a muscle strain, with Diego Simeone resting him against the Galicians.

According to fresh updates from Marca, Oblak will travel to Germany with the squad, ahead of facing the Bundesliga giants on September 13.

However, the Slovenian international will undergo a late check to assess his recovery from the knock, with Jose Gimenez already ruled out, as part of a growing defensive headache for Simeone.

With a lack of fit defenders, the Argentinian coach is set to stick with an unchanged back five from their weekend win.