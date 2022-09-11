Getafe seal first win of 2022/23 with narrow Real Sociedad victory

Getafe secured their first La Liga win of the 2022/23 season as they edged out a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Quique Sanchez Flores’ side have struggled in recent weeks, with three crucial points against their Basque visitors, edging them up to 18th in the table.

Getafe looked determined from the off in the Spanish capital, as Borja Mayoral was denied from the penalty spot, before strike partner Enes Unal swerved home a superb free kick.

That handed the initiative to Getafe after the restart, as Carles Alena steered home from the edge of the box, to double their advantage.

La Real rallied from that setback, as the in form Brais Mendez headed home from close range, before Unal and Mikel Merino were both denied by the woodwork late on.

💙👀 @GetafeCF not far away from helping themselves to a third goal…! pic.twitter.com/w9fWhDwAKl — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) September 11, 2022

Getafe return to action away at Osasuna next weekend with Real Sociedad on midweek Europa League duty at home to Cypriot side Omonia.

