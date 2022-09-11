Chelsea pursuing Celta Vigo and PSG Sporting Advisor for Director of Football role

Chelsea are undertaking something of a revolution within the sporting ranks of the club about a month into the news season. After sacking Thomas Tuchel and appointing Graham Potter, they are now on the hunt for a Sporting Director.

It is thought that they might be looking at Portuguese transfer guru Luis Campos. The former Real Madrid scout is currently acting as a Sporting Advisor for both Celta Vigo and Paris Saint-Germain. This summer he oversaw something of a revolution at Celta, selling on the likes of Brais Mendez, while bringing in young talents Williot Swedberg and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Times, via Mundo Deportivo, say that Chelsea and Todd Boehly have contacted Campos this morning to communicate their interest. The Blues spent over €300m on footballers this summer and it appears Boehly’s conflict with Tuchel over those moves was a key reason for the German’s departure. At PSG, Campos also helped choose manager Christophe Galtier, bringing in less heralded names like Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler and Vitinha.