Carlo Ancelotti tips Fede Valverde as future Real Madrid leader

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes Fede Valverde will develop into a Los Blancos leader in the coming years.

Real Madrid extended their 100% winning start to their La Liga title defence in 2022/23 with a 4-1 win at home to Real Mallorca, making it five wins from five for Ancelotti.

Despite struggling to fluency at times against their visitors, Valverde’s dogged performance turned the tide for the hosts, as the Uruguayan international netted a vital early equaliser.

Valverde has developed into a major asset for Ancelotti in the last 12 months, with versatility to play in midfield, and as a high pressing wide player.

However, his gritty style once again caught the eye in the Real Madrid engine room, with Ancelotti delighted by his unsung hero.

“He is a leader and Federico is very, very important to us”, as per Ancelotti’s post match interview with Marca.

“He’s doing very well, he’s very humble, and this can help him to be a leader in the future.”

Up next for Ancelotti’s side is a midweek Champions League clash in the Spanish capital against RB Leipzig before returning to domestic action away at city rivals Atletico Madrid next weekend.

