Cadiz release statement on fan as Barcelona players send messages of support

Barcelona ran out 4-0 winners against Cadiz on Saturday evening, but by the time the game finished, nearly four hours after it started, the result was the least of anyone’s worries.

In the 81st minute, Cadiz goalkeeper Conan Ledesma was seen sprinting across the pitch with a defibrillator supplied by Barcelona’s medical staff, which he then threw into the crowd. The match was then suspended for nearly an hour as medical staff worked to attend to a fan who had suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands.

When the match started again, Barcelona went on to score twice in the dying moments, but both Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele were muted in their celebrations.

Cadiz later released a statement confirming that the fan in question had been successfully resuscitated and was recovering in hospital in the intensive care unit.

While leaving the stadium, Cadiz player Jose Mari, who was seen carrying a stretcher through the stands to the fan, was asked about the events. He seemed unhappy with the fact that the match had started again, telling Partidazo Cope that they were ordered to continue playing.

@JoseMariRota3: "Esperemos que el aficionado esté bien, que es lo que interesa en estos casos. Ha sido impactante" "Sobre reanudar el juego… nosotros somos unos mandados"

Xavi Hernandez sent a message of support to the fan and explained to the media that if the fan had not been recovering, the match would have been suspended.

Following the match, several Barcelona players took to social media to express their support for the fan.

Robert Lewandowski: “Today was about more than football.”

Alejandro Balde: “Great match from the team to gain 3 more points! I hope the spectator from the Nuevo Mirandilla recovers soon, that’s the most important thing today.”

Ousmane Dembele: “Today the most important thing is health and that the fan who suffered the incident can recover as soon as possible.”

Sergio Busquets: “Life is always above football. From the dressing room of FC Barcelona we wish a speedy recovery to the spectator form Cadiz and lots of good wishes to all of their family.”

Ansu Fati: “Today the least important thing is the football. Wishing a speedy recovery to the spectator from Cadiz, the goal goes to him and his family.”

Pedri: “The result is the least important thing today. What matters is the health of the fan from Cadiz. Much strength to him and his family.”