Barcelona intend to forge ahead with departures in January transfer window

Barcelona have seen a total of 17 players exit their first team this summer in some form or another, but the Blaugrana will continue to look for exits in the winter window.

That is according to Sport, who say that the club are set on reducing their wage bill further. That means potential exits could be on the horizon for some of their highest earners.

The most high-profile example is Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder is not a guaranteed starter at Barcelona and yet commands one of the highest salaries, making him a prime candidate for an exit after a summer in which Barcelona tried to move him on.

Equally the club did look for a late exit for Jordi Alba, much to Alba’s distaste, and the veteran left-back is also struggling to hold onto a starting spot. The same can be said of Gerard Pique, whom Barcelona would be happy to remove from their wage bill too.

Memphis Depay was actively looking for an exit, but was determined only to leave for the right offer. He ended up staying after a deal with Juventus collapsed. Even after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barcelona will seek an exit for the Dutch forward.

Recently La Liga President Javier Tebas has commented that Barcelona will not be able to rely on economic levers next summer and as such will have to drastically reduce their wage bill. There are reasons that all four of those players are still on the books at Barcelona however. Finding solutions might not be so easy.