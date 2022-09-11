Atletico Madrid return to winning ways in 4-1 Celta Vigo victory

Atletico Madrid bounced back to winning ways in La Liga thanks to a routine 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos have endured a mixed start to the 2022/23 domestic campaign but they showed trademark ruthlessness against the Galicians in Madrid.

The hosts clicked into gear from the start in this tie, as Angel Correa raced into the box, to smash them into a 1-0 lead after nine minutes.

However, despite Iago Aspas hitting a post in response, the home side took the game away from Celta after the restart, with Rodrigo de Paul’s deflected strike doubling their lead.

💙🤩 You're never far away from a goal when @aspas10 is in town… pic.twitter.com/8HHvzIXe5a — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) September 10, 2022

Yannick Carrasco raced clear to net another deflected goal just after, and Gabri Veiga netted a Celta consolation, and Unai Nunez’s diverted home Matheus Cunha’s cross shot to wrap up the win.

Up next for Atletico is a midweek Champions League trip to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen with Celta heading to Valencia next weekend.

