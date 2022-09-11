Athletic Club continue away winning streak with 4-1 Elche victory

Athletic Club picked up their second La Liga away win of the season with a 4-1 victory at struggling Elche.

The Basque side moved up to fifth place in the table, with three points at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, and a 100% winning record on the road so far in 2022/23.

Despite the final result, Ernesto Valverde’s side were given an early boost, as Nicolas Fernandez diverted into his own net, and Ohian Sancet fired home from the penalty spot.

That set the away side up for a straightforward win from there, as Nico Williams bulleted home a third and Alex Berenguer volleyed a fourth goal before the break.

Ezequiel Ponce slotted home a second half consolation for Elche, following a defensive error by Athletic Club, but the visitors were in cruise control in the final stages.

Athletic Club return to action next weekend, as Rayo Vallecano head to Bilbao, with Elche travelling to high flying Barcelona.

Images via Getty Images