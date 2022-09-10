Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup

Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total.

The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.

Three Real Madrid players have been included, Eder Militao and forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. The latter two are part of nine forwards selected, which shows the fierce competition for places under Tite.

Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha and Barcelona’s Raphinha are part of that competition, which has included the surprise call-up of Flamengo’s Pedro. As Diario AS point out, Tite has been using Neymar Junior in the nine position, which should help Rodrygo’s chances of making the plane, but hurt those of Cunha.

Sevilla’s Alex Telles is also in the squad – it shows the somewhat top-heavy aspect of Brazil’s team, as Telles is widely expected to be a back-up for Sevilla.

Full squad:

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton; Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles; Bremer, Militão, Marquinhos, Ibañez, Thiago Silva; B. Guimarães, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Paquetá; Antony, Firmino, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo y Vini Jr.