Team News: Barcelona rotate heavily for trip to bottom-place Cadiz

Barcelona face Bayern Munich on Tuesday in Germany and based on their line-up against Cadiz, it is firmly in the mind of the Blaugrana manager, Xavi Hernandez.

He has named a much-changed team, including a debut for right-back Hector Bellerin. The other headline is the absence of Robert Lewandowski, who starts from the bench.

In total Xavi has made nine changes to the line-up that beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in midweek. In attack, Memphis Depay gets his first start of the season alongside Ferran Torres and Raphinha. The Brazilian will be expected to start from the right side, but it remains to be seen which of Memphis or Ferran will occupy the central role.

In defence, Alejandro Balde returns and Gerard Pique is given his first start too. Cadiz are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Barcelona and Xavi is taking something of a risk by making so many changes. However he’ll have no shortage of firepower available should they get into trouble.

For their part Cadiz go with Lucas Perez up front, with a mobile trio of Bryan Ocampo, Ivan Alejo and Ruben Sobrino, as they look to hit Barcelona on the counter. Sergio Gonzalez’s side are not only still looking for their first points of the season but their first goal too.