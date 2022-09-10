Real Madrid top Barcelona and Premier League in Forbes’ list of most valuable clubs

Real Madrid are once again the most valuable football club in the world.

That is according to Forbes at least, who rank the 14-time Champions League winners a little ahead of Barcelona, who top the list in terms of football clubs.

Forbes rank the top 50 most valuable sporting entities in the world and Real Madrid come out 13th in that list, worth $5.1bn (€5.02bn), while Barcelona come in at $5bn (€4.92bn). Both have a little distance to the next most valuable club in the world, which is Manchester United ($4.6bn).

Liverpool ($4.45bn) and Bayern Munich ($4.28bn) make the top five, while Paris Saint-Germain are in seventh position ($3.2bn). The only other La Liga club in the list is Atletico Madrid, who are 13th ($1.5bn).

Diario AS point out that most of the list is made up of NFL and NBA franchises, showing that football still has plenty of room for development in American markets. It also somewhat explains why Barcelona were able to continue refinancing and taking out loans over the past year, despite harbouring debts of over €1.3bn.