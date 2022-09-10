Raul de Tomas to return to Rayo Vallecano after physical fight between agent and President

The curious case of Raul de Tomas continues to provide soap opera twists and turns.

The charismatic striker has spent the summer in exile at Espanyol following an early falling out with new manager Diego Martinez. Over the course of the transfer window, he was linked to a number of clubs in the Premier League and La Liga, including a shock late move to former club Rayo Vallecano.

Reports are now emerging from various sources, including Sport, that de Tomas will in fact move to Rayo – outside of the transfer window. Seemingly a deal may be reached for Rayo to pay €13m for 50% of de Tomas’ rights. Such is his desire to exit Espanyol that he is willing to sit out the first half of the season until the January transfer window.

That is in spite of a story that de Tomas’ agent and Rayo President Raul Martin Presa got into a physical fight over a disagreement. Presa is believed to have received a headbutt to the nose, for which he had to go to hospital.

There had also been less strong links to a move to the UAE and Sharjah FC. Either move would apparently be sacrificing his hopes of appearing in the World Cup with Spain. Luis Enrique had called de Tomas up for two Nations League matches against Czech Republic and Portugal in June.