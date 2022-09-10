PSG manager addresses spat between Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe

No doubt the most difficult part of managing Paris Saint-Germain must be managing the dressing room. Packed with stars, egos and a vast range of salaries, Christophe Galtier has no easy task.

Barely has the season started and there is already talk of a rift developing between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior. In a recent Ligue 1 match, Mbappe tried to take a penalty off Neymar, which the Brazilian refused. Neither looked happy.

Those rumours came flooding back this weekend after a situation in their match against Juventus in the Champions League. Lionel Messi at sent Mbappe down the right side and once in the box, Mbappe opted to shoot rather than square it for a simple Neymar finish. The Brazilian was demonstrative in his anger.

Speaking ahead of their Ligue 1 clash against Brest this weekend, manager Christophe Galtier publicly addressed the matter. HIs words were carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good and I don’t speak about it. They are together in the [training] exercises, often during the warm-ups. There was a situation in a game. I spoke about it with Kylian yesterday and I think they talked about it together.”

“I am convinced that he will give some assists to Ney. I have not felt any particular type of tension since then.”

Galtier’s seems to be comfortable confronting situations head-on since arriving at PSG. Acting with authority, his proactive attitude may help to keep his stars in check where others have struggled to do so.