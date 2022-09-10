Predicted XI: Barcelona to hand debut to Hector Bellerin amidst rotations for Cadiz

Barcelona will travel to Cadiz on Saturday evening, looking to continue their run of four straight victories against La Liga’s bottom side.

The Blaugrana face Bayern Munich on Tuesday in Bavaria and will probable select their team with that match in mind. Cadiz are yet to take a point in La Liga but will be hoping to extend their run of four matches unbeaten against Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Barcelona have just one fitness issue to contend with, the absence of Sergi Roberto after he picked up a slight muscle strain against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday. Mundo Deportivo believe that will lead to a debut for Hector Bellerin. They also believe it will be a second start of the season for Ferran Torres. It could also be a first look at a central defensive partnership of Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde, which many believe to be their strongest two defenders.

Sport and Mundo Deportivo both agree that Ousmane Dembele and Pedri will be rested before the Bayern match, although they foresee a different defensive scheme. They predict Araujo to move back to right-back and Kounde to drop out, while both have Alejandro Balde starting at left-back.

For their part, Cadiz are missing former Barcelona Atletic forward Choco Lozano, Jon Ander Garrido and Juan Cala through injury. They are expected to match Barcelona up in a 4-5-1/4-3-3, which sees four ex-Real Madrid players in the side (Alvaro Negredo, Alex Fernandez, Antonio Blanco and Victor Chust).