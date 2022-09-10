Neymar Junior highlights Antonio Rudiger as fearsome defender

Few defenders at the elite level of football connotate the word imposing as much as Antonio Rudiger. The German veteran moved on a free from Chelsea to Real Madrid in the summer and has wasted no time in imposing himself on Spanish football, with numerous clips emerging of Rudiger’s aggressive defending in both matches and training.

While doing an interview for DAZN with Semra Hunter, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Junior confirmed that the impression the general public have is more or less the same as footballers think of him. Sport carried his words.

“I like him. He is a centre-back who causes fear within you. He is very strong and big! Some forwards get a little scared. Not me, but I think many forwards get a little scared.”

While it is still very early in his Real Madrid career, Rudiger has struggled to win a starting spot so far. Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that Rudiger must earn his place.

Eder Militao did however pick up an injury against Celtic in midweek and is set to be rested for their next two matches against Real Mallorca and RB Leipzig. That should provide Rudiger with a chance to catch some rhythm.