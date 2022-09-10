Manchester United pursuing former Atletico Madrid right-back

The transfer window might be over, but it has not stopped clubs looking to fill gaps with free agents. Unemployed players are still allowed to sign with clubs and provided their domestic competitions allow them to be registered, they can play before the winter transfer window.

Surprisingly, Manchester United have emerged as one of the teams who are interested in doing so. Before the end of the transfer window they were linked with Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, who ended up loan at Milan. Now it seems they may be interested in Santiago Arias, who was last at Atletico Madrid.

The Colombian was released by Atleti this summer after four years with Los Colchoneros, two of which spent on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and Granada. During the two injury-laden seasons he spent in Madrid, he failed to win the trust of Diego Simeone.

The rumour comes courtesy of The Mirror via Diario AS, claiming that Erik ten Hag equally does not trust Aaron Wan-Bissaka, leaving only Diogo Dalot as an option at right-back. Even so, it would be a surprising jump for Arias and the story should be treated with caution, as agents often benefit from transfer rumours.