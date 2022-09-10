Joao Felix confirms maturing process has occurred under Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid may have nearly half the budget of the big two, yet there will be no doubt that Diego Simeone’s side will be aiming to keep pace with Real Madrid and Barcelona. A large part of those aims will rest on the shoulders of Joao Felix, with many hoping that the Portuguese can show all of his talent this season.

There were suggestions that Felix may well do so last season, showing some fine form in the months of February and March before an injury curtailed his campaign.

The €127m signing has not always seemed to fit in at Atleti. For spells Felix has come in and out of the team, some even suggesting that he did not see eye-to-eye with Simeone.

Speaking to Marca in a recent interview, Felix seemed to show a tacit admission that their relationship has improved after being asked about their chemistry.

“El Cholo taught me things that I still had not learnt. Managers are there in order to teach those things. Things that he has shown me that are of benefit to me. It is his role.”

Felix was keen to emphasize that his development is very much ongoing.

“I can still improve, I have a lot of years ahead of me. I have a lot to show.”

The 22-year-old is yet to score this season, but did provide all three assists in their opening day victory over Getafe. If Atleti are to finish in the top two this season, getting the best out of Felix will be crucial to doing so.