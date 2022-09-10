Girona clinch last gasp 2-1 Real Valladolid win

Reiner Jesus and Oriol Romeu netted their first club goals as Girona sealed a late 2-1 Friday night win at home to Real Valladolid.

The Catalans picked up their second home win of the campaign thanks to a late rally in front of goal at the Estadi Montilivi.

Both sides carved out early chances on a crisp night in Girona before Real Madrid loanee Jesus popped up to steer the hosts in front.

However, that lead was cancelled out before the break, as Monchu’s spectacular long range strike hauled Valladolid back into the contest.

Girona slowly increased the tempo in the second 45, with Aleix Garcia denied, before summer signing Romeu gambled on a loose ball inside the box to nod home the winner.

Up next for Girona is a trip to Real Betis next weekend with Real Valladolid playing host to Cadiz as they aim to turn their poor form around.

