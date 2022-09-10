Gennaro Gattuso’s Valencia brought down to earth by incisive Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Valencia

Gennaro Gattuso’s Valencia looked like a force to be reckoned with last weekend when they beat Getafe 5-1 at Mestalla, but Rayo Vallecano gave them a taste of their own medicine on Saturday.

Los Franjirrojos imposed themselves early on, taking the lead through Isi Palazon as he turned a free-kick in after just five minutes. Valencia moved the ball with pace but most of the first half involved Rayo peppering Giorgi Mamardashvili’s goal with shots, who was the only saving grace during the opening period.

Coming out of the blocks quickly, a counter down the right created a glorious opportunity for Nico Gonzalez, but the Barcelona loanee could not hit the target. Just minutes later he did so, dangling out a leg while defending a corner, which would bounce into his own net. Shortly after that, Nico was withdrawn on a torrid afternoon for the youngster.

From then Rayo seemed comfortable and aside from a couple of driving runs from Marcos Andre, their visitors failed to threaten. Just as hope was ebbing away in stoppage time for Valencia, Stole Dimitrievski misjudged a cross and allowed Mouctar Diakhaby to nod the ball in at the back post.

The match finished with just a one-goal advantage for Rayo, but those watching were conscious of a much greater gap between the teams.

Speaking after the match to Diario AS, Gattuso took responsibility for the defeat.

“I got everything wrong. The first person responsible is me.”

“Today Rayo Vallecano deserved to win 3 or 4-0,” sentenced the Italian.