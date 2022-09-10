Carlo Ancelotti tipped for Real Madrid renewal

Real Madrid are preparing a contract renewal offer for boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The veteran Italian coach enjoyed a dream return to the Spanish capital last summer as he clinched a La Liga and Champions League double at the back end of 2021/22.

Ancelotti’s measured approach yielded immediate results at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with Los Blancos’ experienced squad responding immediately to his guiding hand.

Following his decision to leave Everton, Ancelotti signed a three year contract in Madrid, with the club delighted by his ability to bring them back into contention for major honours.

According to reports from Marca, the club are ready to ask Ancelotti to extend his second stint in Madrid, with the potential to increase his present contract to 2025 or 206.

Ancelotti has previously stated Real Madrid will be his final job, before retirement from football, and he could be open to an extension, if the challenge remains appealing for him.