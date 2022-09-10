Cadiz-Barcelona temporarily postponed amid health concerns

La Liga’s early evening fixture between Cadiz and Barcelona has been postponed following a health emergency.

The incident occurred with less than ten minutes to go in the match between the two, which Barcelona were winning 2-0 at the time. Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias ‘Conan’ Ledesma was seen sprinting across the pitch with a defibrillator and throwing it into the crowd.

Cadiz goalkeeper Ledesma helps the person in the stands by delivering a medical kit. This is football for you. Humanity is above all. pic.twitter.com/MEx7jqCZBU — Barça (@FCB_OneTouch) September 10, 2022

The match was then stopped as a fan received medical attention. The crowd cleared the area, with another Cadiz player Jose Mari seen carrying a stretcher with another member of staff over to where the incident occurred.

🏥⛑️ José Mari, jugador del @Cadiz_CF, ayuda a un personal sanitario a llevar una camilla a la grada para desalojar al aficionado que presenta problemas de salud en la grada del #CádizBarça 📹 Vía @AdriaAlbets pic.twitter.com/k4x7A420Ay — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) September 10, 2022

All of this occurred to stunned silence in the stands, while the players looked on with ashen faces. Some prayed.

After around 20 minutes the players were led off the pitch, after referee Carlos del Cerro Grande explained the situation to captains Pacha Espino and Sergio Busquets. An announcement was then made that the match had been temporarily postponed.

#frac1 | ⚠ El segon aficionat desplomat ha tingut una baixada de tensió. CADIS 0 – 2 BARÇA — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) September 10, 2022

There were then further reports of a second incident occurring in the main stand, due to low blood pressure. That appears to have been resolved, as per RAC1. The match is due to start again after around an hour delay.

Update: the match was finished after a near hour long delay. The fan was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where hopefully they will make a full recovery.