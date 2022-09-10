Bayern Munich stutter again to continue poor domestic form ahead of Barcelona visit

Bayern Munich have continued their somewhat disappointing domestic form ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona, after the Bavarian giants drew 2-2 with VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

Die Rekordmeister rested Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane and went ahead twice in the match, but could not get over the line. A 92nd minute penalty conceded by Matthijs de Ligt allowed Serhou Guirassy to level the score, despite Bayern having 68% of the ball and 19 shots.

This is their third draw in a row in the Bundesliga, following stalemates against Borussia Moenchengladbach and Union Berlin. In both of those fixtures Bayern went behind and against Union, the Bavarians had 75% of the ball and 21 shots without finding a winner.

It should be noted that Bayern did dispatch of Inter this Wednesday comfortably, winning 2-0. Although Barcelona might be able to take some heart from their poor Bundesliga form, it is likely that Xavi will seek to have more of the ball and take a more proactive approach than Union Berlin and Stuttgart.