Barcelona target Alex Grimaldo linked with Premier League switch

Premier League pair Arsenal and Newcastle United are considering a possible move for Barcelona target Alex Grimaldo.

Both sides are likely to bolster their squads in the January transfer window with defensive options on the agenda for Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, the duo are tracking Spanish defender Grimaldo, as he enters into the final 12 months of his contract at the Estadio da Luz.

Due to Grimaldo’s stance over not renewing his stay in Lisbon beyond 2023, Benfica are willing to sell him, with a cut price deal set at €10m.

The 26-year-old has been ever present for Benfica following his 2016 move from the Camp Nou but he is rumoured to be open to moving back to Catalonia.

The former Spanish U21 international has racked up 259 appearances, in just over six and a half seasons in Portugal, with three Primeira Liga titles to his name.