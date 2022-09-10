Barcelona ready to reignite Bernardo Silva interest in January

Barcelona are reportedly ready to reopen their interest in Manchester City star Bernardo Silva in January.

The Catalan giants were heavily linked with a summer offer for the Portuguese international, as part of an €80m move to Spain, in a squad rebuild project taking place at the club.

Pep Guardiola consistently reiterated his determination to keep Silva at the Etihad Stadium with the former AS Monaco star playing a key role for the Premier League champions last season.

Silva hinted at a possible interest in leaving Manchester in favour of Barcelona last month, but he distanced himself from any speculation, in favour of testing himself in Spanish football in 2022/23.

The 28-year-old’s father Paulo recent admitted there was interest in his son during the summer months but no bid materialised.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Barcelona will make a fresh bid for Silva in the January window, after La Liga increased their salary cap to £490m.