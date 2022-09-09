Xavi hails Robert Lewandowski’s extraordinary impact at Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi has insisted Robert Lewandowski is on par with any striker in the world.

The Polish international completed a controversial move to Catalonia earlier this summer after signalling his intent to leave Bayern Munich.

Despite concerns over Lewandowski turning 34 last month, his experience was viewed as a major positive for Barcelona this season.

Lewandowski has hit the ground running in his early days at the Camp Nou with eight goals in five games spread across domestic and European action.

Xavi was asked how his star striker compares to the eye catching form of Erling Haaland at Manchester City but the former Spain international believes Lewandowski is still at the peak of his powers.

“I would not change Robert for anyone in the world”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Experience is crucial. He’s very mature, and his way of playing helps the young players.

“He has won everything, but he arrived with humility, and what he’s doing is extraordinary.”

Barcelona are unbeaten so far in 2022/23, with Lewandowski playing a key role, with 10 points on the board already from four league games.

His side also kicked off their Champions League campaign with a win after securing a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen.