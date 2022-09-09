Sergio Ramos maintains World Cup target

Sergio Ramos is not giving up on a shock Spain call up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ramos endured an injury dominated first season at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021/22 but the veteran centre back has started in five of PSG Ligue 1 games so far in 2022/23.

As the 36-year-old begins to build his fitness, he is potentially back in contention to return to the international fold, despite Luis Enrique stance on the former Real Madrid skipper.

Enrique opted against including Ramos in his 24-man squad for Euro 2020 last summer, due to his ongoing injury problems, but the Asturian has never closed the door on Ramos’ international career.

Ramos is the current Spanish appearance record holder, but the last of his 180 caps came in 2021, and Enrique has rebuilt his defence in his absence.

As per reports from Diario AS, Ramos remains quietly confident of changing Enrique’s mind, ahead of naming his squad for their UEFA Nations League games this month.