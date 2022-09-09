Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin included for Barcelona trip to Cadiz

Barcelona have included deadline day signings Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso in their matchday squad to face Cadiz tomorrow.

La Blaugrana head to Andalucia looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 La Liga season on the back of a busy end to the transfer window.

Xavi opted to bring in in two new full backs in the final hours of the window, with former La Masia academy star Hector Bellerin retuning to Catalonia, alongside Spanish international Marcos Alonso.

Both players were not registered in time to feature in last weekend’s 3-0 win away at Sevilla with Xavi keeping them out of the midweek 5-1 Champions League victory over Viktoria Plzen.

However, with a busy run of games on the horizon in the coming weeks, Xavi is likely to give the pair a run out at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Barcelona have picked up 10 points from their first four league games of the 2022/23 campaign.