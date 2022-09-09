Javier Tebas issues Barcelona salary warning

La Liga president Javier Tebas has fired a warning at Barcelona over their ongoing financial issues.

La Blaugrana have found themselves battling against a renewed fiscal battle in recent months following the disastrous collapse of Lionel Messi’s contract renewal talks in 2021.

Barcelona were unable to register Messi’s contract with La Liga, due to their inflated overall wage bill, and the Argentinian icon eventually left Catalonia.

The club have again been forced to offload players during the 2022 summer transfer window, to release funds to sign new stars, and register club contracts.

Despite high profile talks to reduce first team contracts, and pressurised release of squad players, Barcelona are still fighting to stay on the right side of La Liga’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Their ability to finally complete all outstanding summer business was greeted with relief within the club hierarchy but Tebas believes the situation could repeat itself in 2023.

“Barca has to keep on reducing their wage bill”, as per reports from Marca.

“Next year there will be no financial levers, and they will have to reduce their salary limit, which will be around €400m.

“We’ll see what arises from the further sale of players. But, it will be very difficult for them to maintain this situation next season.”