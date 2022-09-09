Gary Neville criticises Casemiro’s Manchester United start

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has been left unimpressed by Casemiro start to life at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian international completed a £70m move from Real Madrid to the Premier League giants in the final days of the Premier League transfer window.

However, despite arriving in Manchester with an incredible record of success in Madrid, the 30-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game for United.

Erik ten Hag started him in their 1-0 Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad in midweek action but Neville was frustrated by his showing against the Basque giants.

Ten Hag is still working on his plans to fit Casemiro into his system despite Neville’s criticism.

“Manchester United wanted to spend about £130m-£140m, they ended up spending £230m”, as per his appearance on The Overlap podcast.

“The Casemiro and Antony bids came in two days before the Liverpool game, which was obviously a moment where they just needed to get players in.”

Casemiro will not feature for United this weekend as the Premier League calendar has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The postponement could potentially stretch on into next weekend, with a UK state funeral planned, meaning Casemiro will not feature on the domestic front until after the international break.

