Bernardo Silva’s father reveals rejected Barcelona move

The father of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has confirmed his son was approached by Barcelona over a summer move to the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants were heavily linked with an offer for the Portuguese international, as part of an €80m switch to Spain, within a squad rebuild project taking place at the club.

Pep Guardiola consistently reiterated his firm determination to keep Silva at the Etihad Stadium with the former AS Monaco star playing a key role for the Premier League champions.

Silva hinted at a possible interest in moving from Manchester last month, but he later distanced himself from any speculation over an exit, in favour of testing himself in Spanish football in 2022/23.

Barcelona made no secret of their interest in Silva and Paulo Silva has confirmed there was contact over a potential deal before the summer transfer window closed.

“There were a lot of talks, but no concrete offer was made at a time we thought was right”, as per an interview with Stats Perform, covered via Marca.