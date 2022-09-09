Barcelona to take legal action against Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann

For the third time in five matches this season, Antoine Griezmann came off the bench for around 30 minutes and made a difference to the scoresheet. Against Porto, it was his goal in extremis that granted Atletico Madrid all three points.

There is increasing attention being paid to their strategy of using him for just 30 minutes a match. In the second edition of a two-year loan to Los Colchoneros from Barcelona, finances are preventing them from using Griezmann more regularly.

If Griezmann plays over 50% of the games (or minutes, as yet it is unclear) he is available for, then Atleti will be forced to pay €40m for the Frenchman. In an attempt to avoid that, this strange substitution scenario is being played out.

However Barcelona are to take legal action against Atleti, as per Sport. According to their information, Barcelona believe the clause has already been fulfilled and they are now due the €40m.

Their point of view is that having played over 50% of the matches last season, the clause was activated this summer as the initial deal was a season-long loan with an option to extend the deal to two years, rather than a two-year loan.

This could cause issues at Atleti, who do not have a spare €40m currently. However seemingly the directors at Atleti are calm and comfortable with the situation and without fear that Barcelona’s argument holds up in court.