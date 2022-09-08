Watch: Real Sociedad take the lead against Manchester United

Real Sociedad have taken a surprise lead at Manchester United, but not without controversy.

La Real kept Manchester United at bay reasonably well in the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo coming closest. His terrific header did actually make it in, but on review he was offside.

The second half started with another Ronaldo shot whistling over the bar, but after that the Txuri-Urdin grew into the game considerably. Alexander Sorloth came close twice with aerial efforts but could not beat David de Gea.

VAR called this a penalty for Real Sociedad. Do you agree with the decision? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qQ6WjST0SI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 8, 2022

Just before the hour mark, David Silva found himself in space inside the box. His shot his Lisandro Martinez and deflected from his thigh onto his arm, but a penalty was still given by the officials.

Brais Méndez scores Real Sociedad's first ever goal against Man Utd. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/spLTbWWlQL — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 8, 2022

Brais Mendez stepped up and gave de Gea no chance though. It is Real Sociedad’s first goal against Manchester United in five matches and has sent them on their way to a potentially historic result in Manchester.