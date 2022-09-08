Villarreal steal last minute victory against Lech Poznan in Conference League opener

Lech Poznan 3-4 Villarreal

Unai Emery has an incredible record in Europe and despite Lech Poznan’s best efforts, they could not get in the way of the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal were shocked after just two minutes when Michal Skoras gave the hosts the lead. By half-time Villarreal had reversed the scoreline and some though. In the space of eight minutes before the break, first Samu Chukwueze levelled matters, before Alex Baena continued his excellent form by adding a brace.

Emery’s side could not relax though, as Lech fought back to three each, through a Mikael Ishak double. It looked as if they might be good for a point, yet in the final minute of normal time, Francis Coquelin appeared at the right time to fire home from outside the box and secure the victory.

Francis Coquelin 🚀 Vs Lech Poznan pic.twitter.com/kMfdqMLRsz — Matteo (@Dayotchanculle) September 8, 2022

Villarreal take on Real Betis at the weekend, who are somewhat depleted after their own exertions in the Europa League. Austria Vienna and Hapoel Beer Sheva drew in their group, meaning Villarreal sit atop the table.