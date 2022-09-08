Real Sociedad glory in historic first win over Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad

The evening at Old Trafford started in surreal fashion, with a minute’s silence observed before the match in honour of Queen Elizabeth, who had passed away earlier by that die. By the end of the night, Old Trafford was quiet again and the travelling La Real support were in dreamland too.

The first half saw Erik ten Hag’s side grow into the match gradually, increasing the pressure on La Real towards the end of the half. Clear chances were few and far between, Cristiano Ronaldo’s disallowed header the only time the Txuri-Urdin looked in serious danger of conceding.

Another Ronaldo shot from outside the box grazed the bar, but from then on La Real took control for a crucial ten minutes. Alexander Sorloth, who replaced Umar Sadiq at the half, came close twice with headers, before a controversial penalty. David Silva’s shot was blocked by Lisandro Martinez, hitting first his thigh and then arm. Despite a review, a penalty was incorrectly given.

That mattered little to Real Sociedad or Brais Mendez, who stepped up to rifle the ball past David de Gea. A first goal for La Real against United on their fifth attempt.

It would also turn out to be their first victory. United pushed forward in the closing stages, but a Casemiro effort from distance was the closest they came. Meanwhile Sorloth nearly slotted in Mohamed-Ali Cho for a crucial second goal.

It mattered not though, as La Real got off to a perfect start in the Europa League. A feather in the cap of Imanol Alguacil, this victory feels like a significant step for Real Sociedad, who have previously struggled against sides with better resources in Europe.