Karim Benzema not discarded for Madrid derby in ten days time

Real Madrid fans ultimately have to be relieved that Karim Benzema’s injury against Celtic was not a serious problem. There is a rather important game that lands close to his supposed recovery date though.

Los Blancos announced his thigh injury on Wednesday afternoon but gave no recovery time. Most outlets gave a diagnosis of two weeks for his return though, which would rule him out of the Madrid derby against fierce rivals Atletico Madrid.

However Diario AS have contrasted that information. According to their sources, Benzema may be back in a 7-10 day period from his injury, which would have him fit just in time for their big match on the 18th of September.

It certainly would be a convenient recovery time if that were the case. There may be an even greater danger to rushing Benzema back and risking aggravation of the injury though. Although the Madrid derby means a lot to both clubs, it will ultimately be worth three points and going without Benzema for an extended period of time could derail Los Blancos’ season.