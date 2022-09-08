Julen Lopetegui given stay of execution by Sevilla board after crisis talks

Sevilla have decided against the sacking of Julen Lopetegui – at least for the time being.

The board met on Wednesday morning to discuss Lopetegui’s future following 3-0 and 4-0 defeats in the space of five days to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively. As concerning as the scorelines were the performances themselves, as Los Nervionenses continue to look toothless.

Diario AS say that Lopetegui will be on the bench for their tie against Espanyol this weekend though. Sevilla’s trip to Cornella could well determine his future should they suffer defeat though.

Contando en el twitch de @elchiringuitotv : 🗣 Pepe Castro, Del Nido Jr, Monchi, Rakitic y Jesús Navas están reunidos ahora mismo en Sánchez-Pizjuán. 👉🏻 Horas decisivas para el futuro del banquillo del Sevilla F.C. — Gonzalo Tortosa.© (@GonzaloTortosa) September 7, 2022

In addition to their news, it was reported by Gonzalo Tortosa that Sporting Director Monchi, the squad captains and President Jose Castro were all seen at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday evening, presumably to gauge the mood of the squad and inform the captains of the decision.

Even if he does win the next few games, it rarely seems to end well when a club is basing their decisions on the coming games. Obviously there is a tipping point in terms of confidence, but more often than not reversing the balance proves too tricky in modern football.