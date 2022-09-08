Jordi Alba calls out Barcelona over last-minute attempt to transfer him

Barcelona seems like a fairly happy camp currently, following four wins on the bounce and some good performances. There are several members of the squad that will still be coming to terms with their treatment over the summer months though.

In the final days of the transfer window, it emerged that Barcelona had agreed a potential loan deal with Inter for Jordi Alba. The deal came as a surprise not just to the world but also to Alba himself.

Speaking at a promotional event for Adidas, Alba was asked whether he thought that was fair or not. Mundo Deportivo carried his words.

“Whether it seems fair or not, but it’s about the situation. I like to say things straight to the face and that people do the same to me.”

“I don’t have anything more to say, even if I would like to say more. In this world of football, nothing surprises me anymore.”

The left-back is clearly not content with how the matter was handled. It is not the first time that Barcelona’s veterans have been irritated by Barcelona’s opaque manner of doing business either, when earlier in the summer rumours emerged about Alba and Sergio Busquets potentially taking pay cuts.

On a personal level, it has been a tricky start for Alba. A starter for almost a decade now, Alejandro Balde has usurped him in three of the five games Barcelona have had so far. Marcos Alonso has also joined from Chelsea too, further increasing his competition.