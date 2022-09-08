Franck Kessie adapting to life at Barcelona seamlessly

Barcelona have made a number of flashy signings this summer, but one of the lower profile additions was Franck Kessie. The Ivorian arrived from Milan on a free transfer during the summer, but has been quietly impressing people at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Kessie made his first start against Viktoria Plzen last night, opening the scoring in a 5-1 win. Even so, the minutes he has had previously off the bench have been good.

According to Sport, Kessie is taking to life in Barcelona like a duck to water. Despite not speaking Spanish at all to begin with, he now has a decent grasp of the language.

Their information goes on to describe him as a straight-forward and affable person, as well as sponge for learning and knowledge. Even if he isn’t playing much, Kessie is confident he will eventually play an important role.

While it pays to be careful with these reports – it fits the current Barcelona narrative perfectly – it is significant that people within the club were happy to speak so highly of him after such a short period. Kessie was brought in for his technical and physical talents, but also for his character. It appears that character has gone down well.