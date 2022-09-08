Former Manchester United ace Juan Mata makes decision on future ahead of free move

Former Manchester United and Valencia midfielder Juan Mata is already on a plane to his next destination after reaching a decision on his future.

The World Cup winner is currently a free agent following his departure from the Red Devils this July.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Mata is on his way to Istanbul, where he will sign a one-year deal with Galatasaray. There had been a clamour from Valencia fans to bring back one of their prodigal sons, eleven years after he departed Mestalla.

Juan Mata will land in Istanbul in the next hours in order to complete his move to Galatasaray. 🟡🔴🛩 #Gala One year deal confirmed, he’s joining the Turkish club following Mauro Icardi. pic.twitter.com/cqgxmGvr3W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2022

Mata’s role at Manchester United has gradually faded as the years have passed, only appearing 12 times last season. Only four of those were starts and due to his lack of action, there may have been some reluctance from clubs to bring him in without clear evidence that he can still produce as he used to. Now 34, he is certainly in the twilight of his career. Any David Silva-style return to Spain will have to wait at least another year though.