Eder Militao ruled out for Real Madrid after injury against Celtic

Real Madrid have been dealt a further injury blow following their Champions League tie with Celtic in midweek.

Los Blancos ran out 3-0 winners in Glasgow, but suffered the loss of talismanic striker Karim Benzema in the first half. The Frenchman is a serious doubt for the Madrid derby next Sunday and is likely to be out for around two weeks.

Brazilian defender Eder Militao picked up what has been described as a light muscle injury by Diario AS. Militao also came off at half-time to be replaced by Antonio Rudiger.

No time frame has been given for his return, but he is expected to be back in time for the Madrid derby, while resting for the matches against Mallorca this weekend and RB Leipzig in midweek.

With Rudiger available, Carlo Ancelotti has a straightforward replacement available to him, although it is far from ideal that Militao might not be at peak fitness against Atletico Madrid.