Diego Costa to be granted work permit ahead of Premier League move

For a significant period of the summer, it looked as if Diego Costa might be making a glorious return to Rayo Vallecano, where he made his first significant steps in Spanish football. Rather than Madrid though, it looks as if the Spanish international will be landing in the Midlands.

Costa, 33, has had his move to Wolves held up by the failure to gain a work permit. However Diario AS say that he will now be granted permission to move to Wolves upon appeal.

It seemed earlier in the summer that Costa might return to Vallecas and there was consistent reporting that Rayo President Raul Martin Presa had a deal with Costa.

However that deal had been made without the input of Sporting Director David Cobeno and manager Andoni Iraola. Although Iraola later denied it, there was also some suggestion that the Basque manager was willing to resign if Costa was brought on board.