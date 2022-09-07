Barcelona

Watch: Robert Lewandowski scores brace with first European goals for Barcelona

Barcelona have not been completely comfortable against Viktoria Plzen in their Champions League opener, but they did take a two-goal lead into the break.

Franck Kessie was making his first start for Barcelona at Camp Nou and he didn’t take long to make an impact, scoring in less than 15 minutes. Jules Kounde has also notched his third Barcelona assists in just three matches.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski was not to be left out for long though. Winning the ball back just over the halfway line, Sergi Roberto then drove forward and supplied Lewandowski with a pass. Lewandowski did the rest.

Viktoria did pull one back just before half-time though. A neat cross from the left found Jan Sykora, who made no mistake with a header from close range.

It took Barcelona barely five minutes to respond though. Excellent work from Ousmane Dembele to win the ball back was rewarded when his subsequent cross found Lewandowski unmarked at the back post.

Those goals have taken Lewandowski above Karim Benzema in the all-time Champions League goal rankings, moving him onto 88. Only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have more.

