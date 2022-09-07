Watch: Robert Lewandowski completes hat-trick against Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona are enjoying themselves back in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen, having put five goals past their opponents.

Franck Kessie got the action started after just 14 minutes, heading home from a set-piece. Robert Lewandowski then gave Barcelona a cushion twice in the first half, either side of a Jan Sykora header to put Barcelona 3-1 up at half-time.

Viktoria have caused Barcelona issues on occasion, but ultimately, the Blaugrana firepower has proved far too much for the Czech side.

Ansu Fati made his first start since November last year and completed just over an hour unscathed. His replacement Ferran Torres wasted no time in setting up Lewandowski for his hat-trick goal.

Lewandowski has already moved clear of Karim Benzema in third-place on the all-time Champions League goal rankings. This latest effort moves him just one shy of 90 goals in the competition. No doubt the Pole will be doing all he can to hit the century mark before the end of this campaign.